(WSYR-TV)- The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Gregory Johnson. Johnson has had 40 prior run-ins with the law and currently has 10 active warrants out for his arrest.

Johnson is a 37-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’4″ and weighs 180 lbs. His last known location was 279 West Borden Avenue.

In Johnson’s most recent incident, he choked his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly punched her in the face. As a result of his actions, the victim suffered bruising to her eyes, swollen lips, and a tooth was knocked out.

Anyone with information on Johnson’s location is asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at (315) 442-5230.