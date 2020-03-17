Closings
Fugitive of the Week: Henry Sterling

On The Lookout - Fugitive of the Week
Henry Sterling (Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fugitive of the Week is wanted for grand larceny, criminal mischief, harassment and petit larceny.

On Jan. 27, Henry Sterling and the mother of his child got into an argument over whether or not he was actually the father. This happened at The Meadows Apartment Homes located on Westbrook Hills Drive.

While Sterling was in the woman’s vehicle in the parking lot, he allegedly hit her in the head with a closed fist and grabbed her by the neck.

When the victim told Sterling she was calling 911, he grabbed her phone, took the keys to her vehicle and ran, according to police. This left the victim in her vehicle, which was blocking the parking lot entrance.

Police said that, in 2018, Sterling was arrested for pointing a handgun at an associate and threatening to kill him. He then allegedly damaged that victim’s car with a machete.

In 2017, Sterling was the victim of a stabbing. And in 2010, Sterling and an accomplice allegedly broke into a senior citizen’s home and stole money, jewelry and electronics.

For that crime, Sterling spent two-and-a-half years in prison.

According to police, Sterling has 18 arrests, five warrants and family does not know where he is or how he contact him.

Sterling is described as a 28-year-old black male who is 6 foot and 175 pounds.

He has black hair, brown eyes, and three tattoos: one on his neck under his left ear, one on his right forearm and one on his left forearm. He also has a scar on his left wrist.

If you know the whereabouts of Sterling, please contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit Tip Line at (315) 435-3032.

