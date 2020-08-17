Fugitive of the Week: Henry Townsend wanted on burglary, harassment charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department is putting you on the lookout for this week’s Fugitive of the Week, Henry Townsend.
Back in May, Townsend allegedly broke into a home and dragged a pregnant victim down a flight of stairs by her hair. Townsend also allegedly punched the victim and pistol-whipped her before taking her cellphone and leaving the scene.
Townsend is wanted on a warrant for burglary, harassment, criminal possession of a weapon, and larceny.
Townsend is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’01” and 260 pounds.
If you have information on Townsend, give the Syracuse Police Warrant Squad a call at (315) 442-5230.
