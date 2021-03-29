Fugitive of the Week: Heriberto Malave-Felix wanted for domestic dispute

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for 33-year-old Heriberto Malave-Felix.

He’s wanted for a domestic incident that happened in February, where Malave-Felix unlawfully entered the victim’s residence to confront her about her seeing someone else. The victim tried calling 911 but Malave-Felix took her phone and broke it. The victim’s mother was present and attempted to call 911 too but Malave-Felix took and broke her phone too. He then became physical with the pair.

The victim’s children were present during the altercation. When the oldest, who is 10 years old, tried to intervene and help his mother, Malave-Felix picked up an ottoman and threw it at a TV. He grabbed the TV and ripped it off the wall, sending it shattering to the floor.

With 8 prior local arrests and on parole, Malave-Felix has an active arrest warrant for burglary, 3 counts of criminal mischief, and 7 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Malave-Felix is a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’07” and 240 pounds. His last known addresses are 202 Hubbell Avenue and 108 Strand Place in Syracuse.

Phone in tips to Syracuse Police by calling 315-442-5230