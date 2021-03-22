Fugitive of the Week: Isaiah Clemons has extensive arrest history and considered dangerous

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Wanted on 6 bench warrants, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is asking NewsChannel 9 viewers to be on the lookout for this week’s fugitive, 37-year-old Isaiah Clemons.

Clemons is a Black male, approximately 5’10 and weighs 180 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and his last known address was the Rescue Mission in the City of Syracuse.

Clemons is wanted on 6 bench warrants with the most recent one being issued this month for assault in the 2nd degree. Clemons was arrested in November 2020 for violently assaulting an elderly man on a sidewalk in the City of Syracuse. Clemons spent a few days in the Justice Center before being released pre-trial. Since his release, Clemons has failed to reappear before the judge for that charge as well as 5 additional charges mostly related to domestic violence incidents.

Clemons is considered a dangerous person and has an extensive criminal record with over 50 arrests. He is currently listed as homeless but is believed to be hiding out in the City of Syracuse.

If you know where Clemons might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.