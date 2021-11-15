Fugitive of the week: Isiah M. Gaston

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout for 25-year-old Isiah M. Gaston.

Gaston has five active warrants including two felony bench warrants out of the Sheriff’s Office and three misdemeanor warrants out of the City of Syracuse, officials said.

“E” Felony – Aggravated Harassment (OCSO)

“D” Felony – Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (OCSO)

“A “Misdemeanor – Criminal Obstruction of Breathing (SPD)

Violation – Littering and Dumping (SPD)

Violation – Harassment 2nd (SPD)

Officials said the criminal possession of a weapon warrant is a bench warrant and is related to a previous suspicious person with a weapon complaint.

“The aggravated harassment charge is a felony as it has to do with an incarcerated individual committing the crime against an employee, and the criminal obstruction of breathing charge stems from a domestic incident that occurred in the City of Syracuse,” Sergeant M. Hoosock said.

Gaston is 6’1″ and approximately 200 pounds. His last known address is on Rich Street in the City of Syracuse.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants at (315) 435-3032.