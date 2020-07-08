Fugitive of the Week: Jamal Smith

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are putting the public on the lookout for 23-year-old Jamal Smith, who is a suspect in a homicide that took place in early June.

Smith is the Fugitive of the Week and has a warrant out for his arrest for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Smith allegedly murdered 21-year-old Rae-Kwon Chambers.

Chambers was struck by a bullet late at night in the 1800 block of East Fayette St. on Tuesday, June 9. Chambers was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the gun used in the homicide has not been recovered.

Smith is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and green eyes.

Courtesy: Syracuse Police

According to police, Smith is considered armed and dangerous, and he could be anywhere in the city of Syracuse. Police say Smith was most recently spotted on Syracuse’s West Side.

If you have any information regarding Smith’s whereabouts you are asked to call the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.