Fugitive of the Week: James Deo

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Warrant Unit Detectives have named James Deo, 46, as the Fugitive of the Week.

Detectives say Deo was involved in a year-long drug investigation by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, initiated in September 2018 and ending in November of this year with the indictment. The investigation involved the sale of crack cocaine.

Detectives describe Deo as a career drug dealer in the Syracuse area. He has been arrested 18 times since 1992, five were for felony level drug sales. This warrant is his sixth. He has been sent to state prison four times since 1993, each time violating his parole upon release.

Detectives say Deo is actively avoiding capture. Members of the US Marshal’s Regional Fugitive Task Force have been looking for him over the last several weeks without success, and believe he has been staying with various women.

James Deo is described as being five-feet-eight-inches tall, 180 LBs, has brown eyes, black hair, and has a scar on his face. He is currently wanted for 3rd degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

If you have any information regarding James Deo, call the tip line at 315-435-3032.

