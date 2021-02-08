Fugitive of the Week: Jariel Pinet wanted for murder charge

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department are hoping viewers can help make this week’s fugitive catch number 490 for OnTheLookout.net.

Jariel Pinet is wanted for murder in the 2nd degree, attempted murder in the 2nd degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree.

Pinet is a 19-year-old 5’04” Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes weighing roughly 180 pounds. His last known addresses include 306 Herbert Street, on the northside of Syracuse and 50 Ponderosa Drive, not far from Bellevue Country Club in Syracuse.

Tips can be given to the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad by calling 315-442-5230.