Fugitive of the Week Jason Clark wanted on four separate warrants

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Jason Clark, 35.

Clark is a white male, about 5’8” and 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is also known as “Jay” and has a tattoo on the left upper arm of a vulture. His last known address was Griffith Street in the City of Syracuse.

Image of Clark’s tattoo

Clark is wanted on four separate warrants, one felony bench warrant for aggravated DWI, petit larceny, menacing, and violation of probation.

Several months ago Clark was stopped for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and was charged with a felony DWI due to having a prior conviction within the last 10 years. Since then, he has violated his probation conditions and currently has three outstanding arrest warrants.

Clark has a criminal history dating back to 2002, which consists of assaults, burglaries/larcenies, and DWI. He has had nine warrants issued for his arrest as well.

If you know where Clark might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at (315) 435-3032.