SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for this week’s fugitive: Jason Clark, 37.

Jason Clark, a white male, is around 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 159 Kappesser St. in Syracuse.

According to Syracuse Police, Clark has been arrested over 80 times and is considered armed and resists. He currently has four active bench warrants:

Felony Aggravated DWI: Clark was accused of operating a vehicle with a child in it under the influence of alcohol while having a past DWI conviction within 10 years. Petit Larceny: Clark was accused of shoplifting at Tops Friendly Markets in Syracuse. Domestic Incident (Menacing / Harassment): Clark was accused of strangling a female acquaintance during a fight and punching her several times. Violation of Probation: Clark was accused of violating the terms of his probation by committing the crimes listed above.

If you have any information regarding Jason Clark’s whereabouts, please reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at (315) 435-3032.