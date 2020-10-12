Fugitive of the Week Jermaine Hordge wanted on robbery, assault charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is looking for Jermaine Hordge, 34.

It is alleged that in September, Hordge pistol-whipped a victim and demanded their phone and password to unlock it. Hordge also threatened to kill the victim. The victim suffered a concussion during the incident and was treated at a local hospital.

Hordge is facing charges of robbery, assault, menacing, and possession of a weapon. He is described as a Black male, standing about 5’9” and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information about his whereabouts, give police a call at (315) 442-5230.