SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is looking for Jermaine Hordge, 34.
It is alleged that in September, Hordge pistol-whipped a victim and demanded their phone and password to unlock it. Hordge also threatened to kill the victim. The victim suffered a concussion during the incident and was treated at a local hospital.
Hordge is facing charges of robbery, assault, menacing, and possession of a weapon. He is described as a Black male, standing about 5’9” and weighing 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
If you have information about his whereabouts, give police a call at (315) 442-5230.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- OCC hosting drive-thru trick-or-treating on Halloween
- Fugitive of the Week Jermaine Hordge wanted on robbery, assault charges
- First-generation business owners find dream in sharing heritage, culture
- Activist Christian Ramirez reflects on growing up in binational family
- 22nd Congressional District
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App