Fugitive of the Week: Jerry Harris wanted on harassment, weapons charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for help in finding Jerry Harris, 32, a known gang member who has over 40 local arrests.

Back in June, Harris is said to have dragged a female juvenile, who was a passenger in his car, out of the vehicle during an argument, and punched her in the head. Harris allegedly broke her cell phone and took money from her. Harris also showed the victim a knife and threatened to kill her.

During a second incident in June, Harris allegedly hit a victim with a wooden pole, causing injury to the victim.

Harris is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information on Harris, please contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at (315) 442-5230.