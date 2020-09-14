SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is asking for help in finding Jerry Harris, 32, a known gang member who has over 40 local arrests.
Back in June, Harris is said to have dragged a female juvenile, who was a passenger in his car, out of the vehicle during an argument, and punched her in the head. Harris allegedly broke her cell phone and took money from her. Harris also showed the victim a knife and threatened to kill her.
During a second incident in June, Harris allegedly hit a victim with a wooden pole, causing injury to the victim.
Harris is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs around 200 pounds.
If you have any information on Harris, please contact the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad at (315) 442-5230.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Fugitive of the Week: Jerry Harris wanted on harassment, weapons charges
- Fires raise fight over climate change before Trump’s visit
- Lesser demand for gas leads to lower prices as Fall approaches
- Madison County to hold child car seat check on September 22
- Nearly $60,000 awarded to NYS schools, organizations from Dollar General Literacy Foundation
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App