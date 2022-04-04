SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for this week’s fugitive of the week.

They are looking for Jesse Sanders.

Sanders is a level 2 sex offender who has failed to notify authorities of a change of address.

Jesse Sanders is 59-years-old. He is 5’6″ and weighs 140 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Sanders has no known address, but is known to frequent the Richardson Avenue area.

If you can help Syracuse Police locate Sanders, please call the Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.