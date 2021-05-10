Fugitive of the Week: Jirmel Brown wanted for 2nd degree robbery

(WSYR-TV) – NewsChannel 9 viewers need to be on the lookout for 29-year-old Jirmel Brown of Syracuse, according to the Syracuse Police Department.

Brown is a black male, standing 5’6” tall and is 160 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known location was 2022 South State Street.

Arrests are nothing new for Brown, this fugitive has been taken into custody 19 other times.

This latest incident is an active arrest warrant for Robbery 2nd degree and Reckless Endangerment 2nd degree. The event took place March 7, 2021, at 3:20 p.m. on Grant Blvd.

According to Syracuse Police, the victim reported she was approached by the suspect while sitting as a passenger in a vehicle. Brown took the car keys and walked away. When the victim approached Brown, the suspect threw her to the ground and entered the vehicle. Before Brown started to drive away, the victim tried to grab the driver’s side door, but the suspect drove away, dragging the victim down the street. The victim was treated at Upstate Hospital for her injuries which included bruising, road rash, abrasions, and a fractured ankle.

If anyone as any information on Brown’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact Syracuse PD warrant squad at 315-442-5230.