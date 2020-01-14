Fugitive of the Week: Joan Squires

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — Joan Squires, 59, is a Level 1 sex offender who has been flying under the police radar for more than a year.

Joan Squires



“She’s kind of a ghost to us right now,” says Syracuse Police Warrants Unit Supervisor, Sgt. Mike Smith.

She vanished more than a year ago and may be homeless.

“We’ve checked homeless shelters. She hasn’t been a regular at any of them. They have no record of her,” says Sgt. Smith.

According to Syracuse Police, while Squires committed the sex offense in another state, under New York State law she is required to notify police within ten days of changing her address. She has not reported an address to police in over a year and is now wanted for felony failure to register as a sex offender.

She additionally has three warrants out of the Onondaga County Sheriffs Office for drug related issues and violating her probation.

Joan T. Squires is 5’6”, 135 lbs., has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, call the Syracuse Police Warrants Unit confidential tip line at 315-442-5230.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9