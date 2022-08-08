Kasheem Thomas is a 20-year-old man who is wanted on three separate bench warrants:

• robbery in the 1st degree

• criminal mischief in the 4th degree

• criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree

The sheriff’s office says that he has prior arrests involving robberies, drugs, and weapons charges.

They add that he is considered armed and dangerous.

Thomas is roughly 6′, weighs 195 lbs., and was last seen at 315 Catherine St. in Syracuse.