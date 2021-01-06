Fugitive of the Week Kristina Latour wanted on a bench warrant for attempted robbery

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Kristina Latour, 39.

Latour is a white female, approximately 5’6” and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also goes by the last name of “Beach” and has a tattoo on the right hand of a heart. Her last known address was 1418 South Ave in the City of Syracuse. She is known to frequent the north side of Syracuse, particularly the James Street/ Lodi Street area.

Latour is wanted on a felony bench warrant for attempted robbery in the 1st degree. Back in March 2020, Latour was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for her involvement in the attempted robbery of an 82-year-old man who had provided her a ride home. Latour was held for six days inside the Justice Center, but was eventually released on her own recognizances with a returned court appearance, which she has failed to comply with.

Latour has a criminal history dating back to 2010 and has had prior bench warrants for her arrest.

If you know where she might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at (315) 435-3032.