Fugitive of The Week: Lamar Rouse Jr. wanted for murder in Rye Day shooting

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are on the lookout for Lamar Rouse, Jr., who is wanted for murder in connection with the Rye Day shooting.

The Rye Day shooting happened in late June on Syracuse’s Westside. The mass shooting killed 17-year-old Chariel Osorio and injured eight others.

Nine others have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Syracuse.

Rouse, Jr. is a 20-years-old Black man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’04” and 160 pounds. His last known address is 1619 Bellevue Avenue. Rouse, Jr. has had eight prior local arrests.

Rouse, Jr. is wanted for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

If you can help police, contact the SPD Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.