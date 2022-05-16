(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Laura Sheridan.

The 35-year-old Liverpool resident is 5’3” tall, weighs 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sheridan is wanted for six separate bench warrants:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2021.

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 7th degree from an incident in 2021.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2020.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 2nd degree from an incident in 2019.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2018.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operator in the 3rd degree from an incident in 2018.

If you know where Sheridan might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.