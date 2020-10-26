Fugitive of the Week: Level three sex offender Robert Mitchell wanted for not registering place of residence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad is putting you on the lookout for Robert Mitchell, 44.
Mitchell is a level three sex offender, and must notify the Department of Criminal Justice Services within 10 days of a change of address. Mitchell has failed to do that. His last known residence was the Syracuse Rescue Mission Emergency Shelter back on Match.
Mitchell is described as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’1” and about 220 pounds.
If you know where he is, give the Syracuse Police Department Warrants Squad a call at (315) 442-5230.
