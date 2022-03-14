(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for a 25-year-old Syracuse man who they say raped and struck a 15-year-old in the head/face.

Luis Santiago is wanted for rape, unlawful imprisonment, harassment and endangering the welfare of a child. Santiago is a black-Hispanic man that stands 5’7” tall and weighs 155 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Those who have information on Santiago’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the SPD at 315-442-5230.