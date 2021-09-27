Fugitive of the Week Malcome Baker wanted on felony bench warrant for firearm, drug charges

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Police are putting you on the lookout for 27-year-old Malcome Baker.

In December, Baker was stopped by New York State Police for a traffic violation, and admitted to police that he had a gun with him. Police say that subsequent investigation revealed that he was also in possession of 3.7 grams of methamphetamine, 16 ounces of marijuana and some oxycodone and hydrocodone pills.

Baker was booked into the Justice Center and was bailed out 10 days later on a $2000 cash bail. Since then, Baker has failed to return to court to answer to these charges.

Baker is approximately 5’06” and weighs 200 pounds, with black hair, with brown eyes. His last known address was 105 Pennsylvania Ave in the City of Syracuse.

Baker is wanted on a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Baker has a criminal history and prior arrests involving the possession of a firearms and drugs. He could possibly be hiding out somewhere in the north side of the City of Syracuse.

If you know where Baker might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.