(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Michael Brooks, who they say is wanted for second-degree murder.

Brooks, 31, of Syracuse, is a black male, with black hair and brown eyes, who stands 5’5” tall and weighs 220 pounds.

He has been no stranger to police with 34 prior arrests, which police say is mostly for drugs. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brooks, you are asked to call 315-442-5230.