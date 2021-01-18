Fugitive of the Week: Michael Craven

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Michael Craven.

Craven is a 50-year-old white male who is approximately 5’7″ and 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

His last known address was 2304 Chancery Ln. in Liverpool. This is the Madison Village Mobile Home Park. He is also known to frequent motels in the Carrier Circle and 7th North Street area.

Craven is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for criminal contempt in the first degree after allegedly violating an order of protection. Police said this stemmed from a physical domestic incident involving Craven and his wife.

Police said that Craven has a violent criminal history that dates back to 1986. He also has a drug and alcohol addiction and has had prior bench warrants for his arrest. He served time in prison from 2003 to 2009 and 2016 to 2018.

If you know where he might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.