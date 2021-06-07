Fugitive of the Week: Michael Williams a Level-3 sex offender

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 viewers should be on the lookout for Michael Williams a level 3 registered sex offender.

Williams has failed to notify the NYS Division of Criminal Justic Services Sex Offender Registry of any change in address. He must do so within ten days of a move.

Michael Williams is a 57 year old, black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing 5’9”, and was last seen at 1117 Butternut Street.

The suspect, who has 26 prior arrests, has three other arrest warrants out other than the failing to register a change of address, which include: third-degree burglary, second-degree assault, criminal mischief in the fourth-degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the fourth-degree, fourth-degree grand larceny and third-degree criminal mischief.

If anyone has information on Michael Williams, please call the Syracuse Police Department at (315)442-5230.