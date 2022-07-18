(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting you on the lookout for this week’s fugitive of the week.

Do you know this woman?

Miranda Charland is a white woman. She is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 140 pounds. Charland has brown hair and brown eyes.

She has ties to the Mattydale/North Syracuse areas but is said to be homeless.

Miranda Charland is wanted on four separate bench warrants:

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree (Felony) from an incident in 2021.

Grand Larceny in the 3rd degree (Felony) from an incident in 2021

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree (Felony) from an incident in 2021

Criminal Possession of Controlled Substance in the 7th degree (misdemeanor) from an incident in 2019

If you know where Charland might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Unit at 315-435-3032.