Fugitive of the Week: Naquan Hasbin wanted after breaking down door, assaulting victim

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for this week’s Fugitive of the Week, Naquan Hasbin.

Hasbin is wanted after a domestic-related incident that happened on July 31. Hasbin allegedly forced entry into the victim’s apartment by kicking in the door. Once inside, the victim was punched in the face and upper body several times, and kicked in the stomach. Before leaving, it’s been said that Hasbin took the victim’s cell phone and threw it against the wall, shattering it.

There is an active warrant for Hasbin. He’s wanted for burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, criminal contempt, and harassment. Hasbin has had 10 prior local arrests.

Naquan Hasbin is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 23-years-old, 5’09” and 160 pounds. His known address is 202 Elizabeth Street.

Anyone who has information on Hasbin is asked to call the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.