Fugitive of the Week: Nicholas Schroeder wanted on bench warrant for attempted robbery

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — 35-year-old Nicholas Schroeder is the latest fugitive to be profiled on NewsChannel 9, wanted by Onondaga County Sheriffs for a felony bench warrant for an attempted robbery.

Back in March 2020, Schroeder was arrested by sheriff’s deputies for his involvement in the attempted robbery of an 82-year-old man who had provided a ride home to Schroeder’s accomplice, Kristina Latour. Schroeder was held for 7 days inside the Justice Center but was eventually released on his own recognizances with a returned court appearance, which he failed to comply with. He was apprehended a second time in December and was held for 7 days before being released pre-trial. Detectives are once again looking for Schroeder as he has failed to return to court.

Schroeder’s accomplice, Kristina Latour, who was profiled on NewsChannel 9 back in January, is still wanted by the Sheriff’s Office. The two could possibly be together and are believed to be hiding out somewhere on the south side of Syracuse.

Schroeder is a white male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair with brown eyes. His last known address was 1418 South Avenue in the City of Syracuse.

Latour is a white female, approximately 5’6” and weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She also goes by the last name of “Beach” and has a tattoo on the right hand of a heart.

If you know where either of these fugitives might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.