Fugitive of the Week: Now facing 13th arrest warrant

(WSYR-TV) — This week’s Fugitive of the Week is Janelle Syslo, 25, who is wanted for burglary, 2nd degree.

In November of 2019, Syslo and a male acquaintance were caught at an apartment on Lilac Street by Syracuse Police.

The people who lived in the apartment had been gone for a few days and found lights on when they arrived home. As soon as they found lights on, they called police and waited at a nearby corner.

Police found the deadbolt locked when they arrived, but found Syslo and another male inside after unlocking the door.

Their personal belongings had been thrown around the apartment like they had been living there.

Police also found a window near the fire escape that had the window cut.

The two were arrested for burglary and criminal mischief, but Syslo was released.

She has been arrested in Onondaga County 18 times and most of those arrests were for prostitution, drugs and possession of hypodermic needles.

According to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit detectives, Syslo is a known prostitute and a drug abuser. She is frequently seen in the north side of town, but could also be found at a hotel or drug house.

Syslo is described as 5’11”, 150 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. She also has tattoos on her chest, back, and upper right and left arms. Police said she has a scar on her upper left lip.

Detectives believe that Syslo is homeless.

If you know the whereabouts of Syslo, please contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit Tip Line at (315) 435-3032.