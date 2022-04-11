(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for 22-year-old Orendez Walls.

Walls has two active warrants for participating in the armed robbery of an individual in the parking lot of the Staybridge Suites in the Town of Salina, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The other is in connection to the damaging of property during a domestic dispute in May of 2021 where Walls failed to return to court, the Sheriff Office says.

Walls is a black male, around 5’11” and weighs 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where Wall might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.