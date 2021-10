(WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for 42-year-old Patrick Mizgala.

Police said under New York State Corrections Law section 168F, Mizgala is a level 1 registered sex offender and is required to maintain his registration for a minimum of 20 years.

Mizgala has an active warrant for Sex Offender Failed to Register Change of Address.

He has 28 prior local arrests.

Anyone with information can contact Syracuse Police Warrants at (315) 442-5230.