LYSANDER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s Fugitive of the Week Paul M. Clark, who has been arrested 34 times, according to police.

New York State Police arrested Clark back in December in the Town of Lysander. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and the aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle.

This had been Clark’s fourth DWI and second felony DWI, according to police.

The charges were taken to an Onondaga County Grand Jury in January of this year and was indicted. Clark was supposed to return to the court to answer the indictment, but failed to appear.

This resulted in a warrant being issued for Clark.

According to police, Clark has been arrested 34 times. 17 of those arrests resulted in felonies and 12 of his arrested were driving-related.

He has been arrested 5 times for the following:

Burglary

Criminal contempt

Possession of stolen property

Criminal mischief

Grand larceny

Possession of a weapon

In August of 1997, Clark was arrested by Syracuse Police for arson in the first degree, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the first degree and two counts of criminal mischief in the first degree.

According to police, he was charged after a pipe bomb was found under a van behind the 93Q Radio Station. A second pipe bomb was detonated in Lincoln Park two days later. Clark eventually took a plea deal and was sentenced to three to six years in State Prison for both incidents.

Police say that Clark still has family in the area, however they said they do not know of his whereabouts. He also has family that is residing in Florida.

His last known address is 7507 Meadow Wood Drive in Syracuse, according to police.

Clark is described as having tattoos on his chest and right forearm. He also has scars on his lower left leg and left hand.

If you have any information about Clark’s whereabouts, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Tip Line at (315) 435-3032.

Clark has changed his appearance over the years. Look below to see the various appearances Clark has had over the years: