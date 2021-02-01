Fugitive of the Week Quevanc Collins wanted for violating probation

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Quevanc Collins, 19.

Collins is a Black male, approximately 5’10”, and weighs 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 1223 Park Street in the City of Syracuse. He is known to frequent the South Side of Syracuse.

Collins is wanted for violating his probation conditions after he was involved in a physical domestic with the mother of his child. Collins was arrested for that incident, which he was accused of forcefully entering the apartment and menacing the mother with a handgun while she was holding their child.

Collins has a violent criminal history and has been arrested numerous times for violating an order of protection.

If you know where Collins might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at (315) 435-3032.