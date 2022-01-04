Fugitive of the Week: Ranquay Bailey

(WSYR-TV) — This week, the Syracuse Police Department is putting you on the lookout for Ranquay Bailey, 23.

Bailey is a 6’1”, 185 lbs. black man who has brown eyes and black hair. His last known address was 516 Barnes Avenue.

Bailey has an active arrest warrant for burglary in the second degree, attempted assault, and two counts of criminal mischief and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the victim’s report to the Syracuse Police, Bailey entered the victim’s home using an unlocked window while she was in bed. Bailey then was said to have dragged the woman off of her bed and stomped into her as she lay on the ground. During this time, the woman’s child entered the room and yelled at Bailey to get off of their mother. The woman then attempted to call 911, but Bailey grabbed her phone and threw it into the street. Afterwards, the woman ran out to the porch screaming for help but was subsequently dragged back into the house by Bailey.