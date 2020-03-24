Fugitive of the Week: Rashein Fortune

Closings
(WSYR-TV) — This week’s Fugitive of the Week has three outstanding arrest warrants.

Rashein Fortune, 41, was recently involved in two separate car chases. One happened on March 2 and the other happened on March 13.

During these chases, he fled from a traffic stop, fled at high speeds and put the public at risk, according to police.

Fortune has the following outstanding arrest warrants:

  • Reckless endangerment in the second degree from March 11
  • Menacing in the second degree from July of 2019
  • Menacing in the second degree again, also issued in July of 2019

The endangerment charged from March 11 is from the first car chase. There will be additional charges for the other chase, according to police.

Fortune has been in prison for attempted murder, robbery and grand larceny. Police said that he should be considered extremely dangerous.

Fortune is described as a 6 foot, 210-pound, dark-skinned male.

If you know of Fortune’s whereabouts, please contact the Syracuse Police Warrants Unit at (315) 442-5230. All calls will remain confidential.

