Update: Former Fugitive of the Week Richard Bailey now in custody

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Less than 12 hours after he was featured as NewscChannel 9’s Fugitive of the Week, Onondaga County Sheriff’s Detectives say 33-year-old Richard Bailey is back in custody.

Thanks to your tips, they caught Bailey on the morning of Tuesday, December 10, hiding in the bedroom of a relative’s home in Geddes.

In June of this year, State Police arrested Bailey for Felony DWI (drugs) in the Village of Solvay. Bailey was already on Probation for a prior Forgery and Grand Larceny arrest in 2017 by Geddes Police. The DWI arrest violated his probation and a warrant was issued for him in early July.

In September, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit received information that Bailey was staying at an elderly relative’s house in Geddes. Detectives found him hiding in the attic of the home, having just swallowed crystal meth. He was transported to the hospital (in custody) and treated for the overdose. After being medically cleared, Bailey was taken to the Justice Center Jail in Downtown Syracuse on the Violation of Probation charge. State Police also lodged their warrant charges, stemming from the original DWI in June.

On November 6th, Bailey was sentenced to serve 8 weekends at the Onondaga County Correctional Facility in Jamesville starting November 8th. Bailey failed to show up.

On November 15th, a Judge signed a Bench Warrant for Felony DWI (drugs), followed by another violation of probation warrant on November 27th.

Bailey has been arrested 20 times since 2002, for DWI, Forgery, Grand Larceny, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Drugs, Harassment and Violation of Probation.