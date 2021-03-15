Fugitive of the Week: Sabrina Williams wanted for allegedly stabbing victim in the back

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for this week’s fugitive, Sabrina Williams.

Williams is Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 45 years old, 5’03” and 180 pounds.

Williams has an active Arrest Warrant for assault and criminal possession of a weapon, which stems from an incident on the morning of New Year’s Day.

It was reported that on January 1 at 6:35 a.m., Williams had an argument with a victim that turned physical. After the fight was thought to be over, the victim walked away but Williams reportedly stabbed her in the back and right shoulder from behind. The victim was treated at Upstate Hospital for her injuries.

Williams also has an active Arrest Warrant for Criminal Contempt from an incident that occurred in December 2020 where she instigated a fight with an individual who had a valid stay away order of protection against her.

Williams has been arrest locally 12 previous times. Her last known address is 1114 Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse.

Tips can be called in to the Syracuse Police Warrants Squad at 315-442-5230.