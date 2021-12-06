Fugitive of the Week: Sex offender who failed to register change of address, according to police

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for 50-year-old David Kelly who has an active arrest warrant for sex offender who failed to register a change of address.

Under NYS Corrections Law section 168F, David Kelly is a level three registered sex offender with a registration date of February 22, 1998, Syracuse Police said.

Kelly is required to maintain his registration for life, and thus must notify the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Sex Offender Registry in writing within 10 days of any change of residence address, officials said.

Kelly advised that he was staying at the Rescue Mission at 122 Dickerson Street, but hasn’t been there since October 19, Syracuse Police said.

As a result, Kelly has an active warrant.

Anyone with info should call Syracuse Police Warrants Division at (315) 442-5230.