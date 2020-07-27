Fugitive of the Week: Shakym Kemp

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting you on the lookout for our Fugitive of the Week who has several active domestic-related warrants.
In the most recent incident, police said that Shakym Kemp, 30, punched a female victim in the face at least five times in the presence of her young children.
The charges against Kemp include the following:
- 2 counts of aggravated family offense
- 4 counts of criminal contempt in the second degree
- 2 counts of criminal contempt in the first degree
- Endangering the welfare of a child
- Aggravated harassment
- Harassment
All of those charges were filed by the same female, according to police.
Police said the female has an active order of protection against Kemp but he still continues to harass her.
According to police, there is no known address for Kemp but they know that he is normally found around Colvin Street and Midland Avenue as well as Fernwood Avenue and the South Salina/Colvin area.
Kemp has 37 prior local arrests.
He has been described as a 30-year-old African American who is 6’1″ and 180 pounds.
If you have any information about Kemp’s whereabouts, contact the Syracuse Police Warrants Department at (315) 442-5230.
