Fugitive of the week: Skaneateles Police need help identifying larceny suspect

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police need the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.
Officials said the incident occurred on October 30 at Kinney Drugs on 23 Fennell St in the Village of Skaneateles.
Officials said the suspect is a white man between 70 and 80-years-old. Police said he took merchandise and left the store without paying.
Police said he was observed getting into the driver’s side of a charcoal gray newer model Mazda 4DSD compact vehicle with a NY plate driving east on Fennell Street.
Photos of the suspect and vehicle are below: