Fugitive of the week: Skaneateles Police need help identifying larceny suspect

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Skaneateles Police need the public’s help in identifying a larceny suspect.

Officials said the incident occurred on October 30 at Kinney Drugs on 23 Fennell St in the Village of Skaneateles.

Officials said the suspect is a white man between 70 and 80-years-old. Police said he took merchandise and left the store without paying.

Police said he was observed getting into the driver’s side of a charcoal gray newer model Mazda 4DSD compact vehicle with a NY plate driving east on Fennell Street.

Photos of the suspect and vehicle are below: