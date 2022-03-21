(WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Steven Bryant, 45.

Bryant is a black male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 150 pounds, black hair, with brown eyes. His last known address was 163 West Matson Avenue in the City of Syracuse.

Bryant is wanted on three separate bench warrants for the charges of criminal contempt in the 1st and 2nd degree and criminal mischief in the 4th degree. All three incidents stem from a domestic incident whereby Bryant violated an order of protection as well as damaging property belonging that that protected person.

Bryant is a known drug user with an escape risk caution indicator who frequents the area of West Calthrop Avenue and South Salina Street in the City of Syracuse.

If you know where Bryant might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.