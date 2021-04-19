Fugitive of the Week: Steven Buckingham wanted for violating order of protection

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for 39-year-old Steven Buckingham.

Buckingham is a Black male, approximately 5’09” and weighs 210 pounds, black hair, with brown eyes. His last known address was 4601 Candlelight Lane in the Town of Clay.

Buckingham is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for criminal contempt in the 1st degree. He is accused of contacting an elderly female acquaintance on the telephone and making several threatening statements to cause harm to her. His actions violated an existing order of protection that was in place from a previous incident whereby Buckingham was arrested after allegedly pushing the female down.

Buckingham has an extensive criminal history with nearly 60 arrests and is considered a violent and dangerous individual.

Buckingham is believed to be hiding out somewhere on the north side of Syracuse possibly the Lemoyne Avenue area.

If you know where Buckingham might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.