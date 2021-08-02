Fugitive of the Week Steven Smith wanted for theft, falsifying records, resisting arrest

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 38-year-old Steven Smith.

Smith is a white male, approximately 5’9” and weighs 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. His last known address was 428 Broadwell Ave in Fulton.

Smith is wanted on three separate arrest warrants, two of which are felonies. Back in April, Smith was arrested by the Geddes Police Department for petit larceny and resisting arrest. Smith is accused of shoplifting at the Wegmans in Fairmount.

After exiting the store with the stolen merchandise, he attempted to elude police on foot and even climbed onto the rooftop of a nearby restaurant. Smith was released on an appearance ticket. He then failed to show up to court to answer to those charges.

In May, Smith was found sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot of a closed business. Upon investigation of the suspicious incident, Deputies discovered that the vehicle Smith was in had switched-out plates and was uninsured. Deputies say Smith then provided a false name at the time he was issued traffic tickets.

Smith is now wanted for feloniously falsifying business records in the first degree, and criminal impersonation in the second degree, a misdemeanor.

He was arrested again in June for stealing metal from a company in Liverpool. Smith and an accomplice were found on the company property stealing metal. Deputies say they sped off in a UHAUL truck with approximately $1500 in stolen property, which was later scrapped at a scrapyard. Smith again used his alias and was issued an appearance ticket, deputies say.

Smith is known to frequent the City of Syracuse but is believed to be living in Oswego County.

If you know where Smith might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.