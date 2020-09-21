Fugitive of the Week: Timothy Davis wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Timothy L. Davis, 40, is this week’s Fugitive of the Week. He is a convicted sex offender who is wanted for failing to register his current address.

Timothy Davis. Courtesy Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

In January, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department went to perform a residency check on Davis at the Orcahard Estates Apartment Complex in Mattydale. Davis was not there, and management said he was never a resident there. A warrant was issued for Davis’ arrest, and he was arrested in April. When he was released in May, Davis provided an address at the Roadway Motel. Davis has since moved, and has not provided a new address.

Sara Clarke. Courtesy Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office



Davis is described as a white male, 5’11” and 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is often seen with is girlfriend, Sara Clarke. She is wanted on a bench warrant for aggravated DWI. Clarke is described as a white female, 5’5”, 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.

If you know their whereabouts, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 435-3032.