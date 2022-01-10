Fugitive of the Week: Tina Belonge

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Tina Belonge.

According to police, Belonge is wanted for felony assault in the first degree and grand larceny in the third degree. They say the assault was a 2020 stabbing of another woman in the forearm during a fight in the Village of North Syracuse. Then, in May of 2021, the sheriff’s office believes Belonge stole a car in East Syracuse. Police found her and the cars days later where they say she gave them a false name. She was charged with third degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, and false impresonation.

Belonge, 40, is a 5’6” white woman who weighs 130 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes. Her last known address is 315 Turtle St., but police say she is currently homeless.

If you know where Belonge might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.