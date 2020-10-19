Fugitive of the Week: Tomaj Fields wanted for rape in the 2nd degree, should be considered dangerous

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fugitive of the Week, Tomaj Fields, is wanted for rape in the second degree and should be considered dangerous, according to police.

Fields is also wanted for criminal sex act in the second degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

In July of 2020, Fields allegedly met with a 14-year-old girl from Solvay on Facebook and enticed her to sneak out of her grandmother’s home to meet him in Syracuse on six different occasions.

Fields had ordered her an Uber each time, according to police, which took her to his apartment on Otisco Street.

He then allegedly engaged in sexual acts with the child and took her back home before her grandmother woke up.

The last time this happened, the victim fell asleep and didn’t return home and was reported missing.

Police said that Fields has 15 arrests under his belt going back to 2014.

In 2017, police said he was arrested for stabbing a 66-year-old man in the chest during a failed robbery attempt.

In 2019, Fields was charged with stealing his mother’s car.

In March of 2020, he was arrested for kicking in the door of a former girlfriend and allegedly assaulting her.

In July, he was charged after he posted explicit videos of the same woman on the internet, which violated the Order of Protection he received from the March arrest.

He has also been arrested for criminal mischief, petit larceny and harassment.

Police do not know where Fields is at this time. They said that he frequents the west and south sides. He knows he is wanted and is avoiding arrest.

Police said that Fields stated he “won’t go to jail for this.” They said that he should be considered dangerous and caution is advised.

His last known address is 318 Otisco St. in Syracuse. He is 23-years-old and has been described as an African American who is 5’10”, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on Fields’ whereabouts, contact the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit at 315-435-3032.