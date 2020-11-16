Fugitive of the Week Tony Starling considered armed and dangerous

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for Tony Starling, 44. He is a Black male, about 6’0” and 300 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. He is also known as “Smurf” and has “Papa Smurf” tattooed on the right side of his neck, as well as “West Side” on his left forearm, “Cuse” on his right forearm, and “Mi Armor Forever” on his left hand.

Starling is wanted on a felony bench warrant for criminal possession of a weapon and assault. On October 2, 2018, Starling was a passenger in his sister-in-law’s car when he shot her in the leg and then left the scene. He was eventually located in April 2019, but has since failed to return to court.

Starling has been arrested more than 50 times in the past 28 years for things like drug, DWI, assault, weapons possession, robbery, and burglary. He has had 37 warrants issued for his arrest as well.

Starling is considered armed and dangerous and caution should be used when dealing with him.

If you know where he might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at (315) 435-3032.