The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On The Lookout’ for Travis Hunter.

The 35-year-old, from the Town of DeWitt, has been arrested numerous times for the use and sale of drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office, and has four warrants, two of which are active.

Bench Warrant for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree. During a traffic stop, and incident to arrest, Hunter was discovered to be in possession of metal knuckles. He has since failed to return to court. Bench Warrant for Driving While Ability Impaired by both Alcohol and Drugs- Hunter was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and marijuana. Active Warrant for Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 2nd Degree- Hunter is accused of operating a motor vehicle while having a revoked driver license due to having 5 suspensions of three separate dates. Active Warrant for Violation of Probation -Hunter is accused of violating his terms of probation by committing the above crimes.

Hunter is a black male, standing around 6’2” and weighs 220 pounds. He has black hair and dark eyes.

If you know where Hunter might be, reach out to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Warrants Squad at 315-435-3032.