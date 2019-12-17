Fugitive of the Week: Trejan Sales

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A young man who police say threatened a teenager with a knife on a bus has been named the Fugitive of the Week by the Syracuse Police Warrant Squad.
Trejan Sales, 19, is wanted for menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.
Syracuse Police Warrant Squad Supervisor, Sgt. Mike Smith, says Sales poked the teen several times with the knife and then asked the 16-year-old victim if he had ever been stabbed.
Trejan Sales is 6’0″ and weighs 175 pounds. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Syracuse Police Warrant Squad’s confidential tip line at (315) 442-5230.
